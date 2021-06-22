Dave: Season Two Ratings

Though the linear ratings were small, FX says that the first season of Dave was its most-watched comedy series ever. Can the ratings hold up in year two? Will Dave be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

The Dave TV show airs on FXX and stars Dave Burd, Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, GaTa, Travis Bennett, and Christine Ko. Guests in season two include CL, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Benny Blanco, Kyle Kuzma, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Rae Sremmurd (Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lil Yachty, Lil Nas X, and Kevin Hart. A single-camera comedy series, it’s based on the life of Burd, a rapper and comedian who’s known as Lil Dicky on stage. The series revolves around a suburban neurotic man named Dave (Burd). He’s in his late twenties and has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now, with the pressure mounting as he records his debut album, Dave has to decide if he’ll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self in order to make his dream come true. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, Dave vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Dave on FXX averaged a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 213,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Dave TV series on FXX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?