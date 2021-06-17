What’s this rapper willing to give up in the pursuit of success in the second season of the Dave TV show on FXX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Dave is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Dave here.

A FXX comedy, the Dave TV show stars Dave Burd, Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, GaTa, Travis Bennett, and Christine Ko. Guests in season two include CL, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Benny Blanco, Kyle Kuzma, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Rae Sremmurd (Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lil Yachty, Lil Nas X, and Kevin Hart. A single-camera comedy series, it’s based on the life of Burd, a rapper and comedian who’s known as Lil Dicky on stage. The series revolves around a suburban neurotic man named Dave (Burd). He’s in his late twenties and has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now, with the pressure mounting as he records his debut album, Dave has to decide if he’ll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self in order to make his dream come true. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, Dave vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar.





Which season two episodes of the Dave TV series