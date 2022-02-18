The Terminal List: Amazon Announces Premiere Date for Chris Pratt Series

The Terminal List now has a premiere date! Amazon announced that the new Chris Pratt series would arrive on July 1st. Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder also star in the series. Based on the novel by Jack Carr, the drama follows a Navy SEAL team who have a mission go wrong.

Amazon revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Prime Video announced today that the highly anticipated Amazon Original series The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War, Jurassic World), will premiere all eight episodes on July 1, exclusively on Prime Video. The Terminal List, which is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television, will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.”

