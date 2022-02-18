Atlanta: Season Four; FX Drama Series to End This Fall

Atlanta fans know when the series will end. The upcoming fourth season will be the last for the drama. Season three arrives on FX on March 25th.

Per The Wrap, FX chairman John Landgraf said the following about the series at the TCA’s:

For the first time Atlanta will stream the next day on Hulu. The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner this fall. The new season is everything you’ve come to expect from Atlanta, which is to say, expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip.”

Donald Glover, creator, and star of the drama, also spoke about ending the FX series:

“To be honest, I wanted to end it after Season 2. I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen. And when the conditions aren’t right for it, they don’t happen. I feel like the story was always supposed to be what it was. It really was us. Like everybody in that writers room, everybody on set… it really was what we were going through and what we talked about. That’s the only way I like to make things. I think it ended perfectly.”

What do you think? Are you sad to hear that Atlanta will end later this year on FX?