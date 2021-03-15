Atlanta: Season Three & Four; FX Comedy Series Production Moving to Europe

The cast of Atlanta is headed back to work. The comedy, which stars Donald Glover, will film the next two seasons back to back starting on April 5. The cast will head to London on March 23 to prepare for filming and to follow production protocols for COVID-19.

Per Deadline, the FX series won’t entirely be filmed in Europe. Some of it will be shot in Atlanta. However, fans will see London, Amsterdam, and Paris featured in one season of the series.

FX Chief John Landgraf said the following about the series when it was delayed:

“One of them shoots primarily in Europe and one primarily in Atlanta. It is the intent to shoot them all at one time, back to back. However, the availability has been pushed back because of COVID. That had to do with our sense of when we could return to work safely and then we had to co-ordinate all of the cast for what is shooting two seasons at once. Heartbreakingly for me, it has been pushed back a little bit.”

A premiere date for season three of Atlanta has not been set.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Atlanta to FX? Do you plan to watch the next two seasons?