Atlanta: Season Three; 2022 Premiere Date Set for Donald Glover Series on FX

Atlanta finally has a premiere date for season three! FX announced a date in March for the drama starring Donald Glover. A premiere date for season four will be announced at a later date. The series received an early renewal through season four in August 2019.

FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier said the following about the return of the series, per THR:

“We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24. Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

Seasons three and four were filmed back to back earlier this year. Fans will see the action go to Europe before returning back to Atlanta. Check out an announcement promoting the return of the drama below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Atlanta to FX?