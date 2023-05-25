Mayans MC: Season Six — Has the FX TV Series Been Cancelled? Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A biker drama series airing on the FX cable channel, the Mayans MC TV show stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, JR Bourne, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Vargas, Gino Vento, Emily Tosta, and Vanessa Giselle. The story follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Pardo), president of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. EZ has now risen to lead his brother Angel and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy. Defending the California territory and patch begins to claim lives within the club and causes strain between EZ and Angel.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Mayans MC averages a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 560,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 8% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Mayans MC stacks up against other FX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Mayans MC is ending, so there won’t be a sixth season. Could the series or characters return someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if FX will cancel Mayans MC this time around. The channel has already announced that season five is the end. Could some of the characters return someday? Subscribe for free alerts on Mayans MC news.



