American Dad!: Season 19 of Animated Comedy to Premiere on TBS This Month

Fans of American Dad! do not have long to wait for the series’ return. TBS has announced that the animated series will return with season 19 later this month, with the release of a new trailer.

Featuring the voices of Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Jeff Fischer, Dee Bradley Baker, and Patrick Stewart, the series follows super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family.

This season will feature guest appearances by Kevin Bacon, Charles Barkley, Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Gabriel Iglesias, Michael Imperioli, Leslie Jones, Neal McDonough, Joel McHale and Kyra Sedgwick.

TBS teased the following about season 19 of the series:

“American Dad! will return to TBS on Monday, October 28 at 10PM ET/PT. This season, the Smiths are overjoyed when the Langley Falls boardwalk reopens; the family have their dreams of climbing Mount Everest turn into a nightmare; Roger is struck with a mysterious illness; Klaus contends with an imposter and much more.”

The trailer for season 19 is below.

