The Lincoln Lawyer: Season Four; Kyle Richards, Jason Butler Harner, and More Cast as Netflix Series Production Resumes

The Lincoln Lawyer has started filming its fourth season, and new faces are on set. Netflix announced that Kyle Richards, Jason Butler Harner, Constance Zimmer, and Sasha Alexander have joined the legal drama cast. Ten episodes are being filmed for the fourth season, which was ordered in January.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Yaya DaCosta, and Angus Sampson star in the series, which was inspired by Michael Connelly’s novels. The series follows Mickey Haller as he practices law out of his Lincoln in Los Angeles.

Tudum revealed the following about the roles the new additions will play:

“Emmy nominee Zimmer joins Season 4 in a 10-episode guest-arc as Dana Berg, a colleague of Maggie’s from her days in the LA district attorney’s office. Dana, a relentless prosecutor who will let nothing stand in the way of a guilty verdict, has a single-mindedness that earned her the nickname “Death Row Dana.” A fierce and ruthless adversary who bends the rules to her advantage, she’s the last person Mickey wants to go up against in what will be the trial of his life. Humphrey tells Tudum he’s “incredibly excited” about working with Zimmer, adding, “I shot our first scene with Constance in court, and it was fantastic!” Meanwhile, Alexander will recur as the no-nonsense and intimidating FBI Agent Dawn Ruth. She and her colleagues interrupt Mickey’s dinner to not-so-subtly threaten him to drop his investigation, or else … Kyle Richards also joins the cast as Celeste Baker. Beverly Hills fabulous, Celeste comes to Haller & Associates looking to hire Lorna as a divorce attorney, having been referred by a previous satisfied client. Then there’s Scott Lawrence, who will play Judge Stone, a former prosecutor known for his prickly attitude and tough sentencing. He’s intimidating and impatient, but ultimately his rulings seek to treat both sides equally. Plus, Jason Butler Harner will take on the role of Detective Drucker, a seasoned robbery homicide detective with many years of investigations under his belt. He proves to be an especially determined adversary to Mickey.”

The fourth season is based on Connelly’s novel The Law of Innocence. Ted Humphrey teased the following about the season:

“The biggest cliff-hanger of all is ‘What is going to happen to Mickey?’ and that one certainly plays out across the whole season in the form of his trial. But in the first episode you’ll understand at least the broad strokes of what specifically has happened and what charges — and adversaries — Mickey is facing. This is going to be the biggest and most personal challenge Mickey has ever faced, and also the biggest roller coaster we’ve yet taken our audience on. And of course, our other characters will be dealing not only with Mickey’s case but with a slew of challenges they’re facing as well. As a director, I was so happy with how the third season finale turned out, and I am also directing the opener of Season 4 so it feels like we are picking up right where we left off, which is really fun for me and also creatively very satisfying.”

The premiere date for season four will be announced later.

