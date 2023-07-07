The Lincoln Lawyer: Season Three — Has the Netflix Legal Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Mickey's practice takes off, but will his good fortune last? Has The Lincoln Lawyer TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Netflix?



What’s This TV Show About?

A legal drama series streaming on the Netflix subscription service, The Lincoln Lawyer TV show stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson with Krista Warner, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Lana Parilla, Yaya DaCosta, Matt Angel, Angélica María. In the story, Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo) is a criminal defense lawyer and recovering addict. He’s also an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car as he takes on cases big and small across the city of Los Angeles. The second season is based on The Fifth Witness, the fourth book in Michael Connelly’s book series. Following his recent successes, Mickey isn’t operating out of his Lincoln any longer and operates a law office downtown.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 7, 2023, The Lincoln Lawyer has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Season two resumes on August 3rd. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew The Lincoln Lawyer for season three. The first season was a big hit for the streamer, and I have no doubt that season two will perform well. I expect this series to be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Lincoln Lawyer cancellation or renewal news.



