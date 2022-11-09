Partner Track: Cancelled; No Season Two for Netflix Legal Drama Series

It’s case closed for the Partner Track TV series. Netflix has cancelled the legal drama, so there won’t be a second season or, a resolution to the first season’s cliffhanger.

Based on the 2013 novel by Helen Wan, the Partner Track TV series was developed by Georgia Lee. The show stars Arden Cho, Alexandra Turshen, Bradley Gibson, Dominic Sherwood, Rob Heaps, Nolan Gerard Funk, Matthew Rauch, and Roby Attal. The story follows Ingrid Yun (Cho), a young and idealistic mergers and acquisitions lawyer who struggles to balance her moral compass with her desire to make partner at the prestigious law firm, Parsons Valentine & Hunt.

Netflix reportedly had high hopes for Partner Track and had even commissioned a writers’ room to work on a second season ahead of the show’s launch. It was also said to have been produced on a modest budget through Jax Media.

The first season of 10 episodes was released by Netflix on August 26th, and it landed at fourth place on Netflix’s Weekly Top 10 list for English-language series. It only spent three weeks on the list, which apparently wasn’t good enough for the streamer to issue a second season order.

What do you think? Did you enjoy the Partner Track TV series on Netflix? Are you disappointed that the show has been cancelled and won’t have a second season?