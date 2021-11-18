Zero Chill: Cancelled, No Second Season for Netflix Skating Drama Series

Chances for a second season of the Zero Chill TV series have melted. The Netflix skating drama series has been cancelled after one round of 10 episodes.

A teen drama created by Kirstie Falkous and John Regier, Zero Chill stars Grace Beedie, Dakota Benjamin Taylor, Jeremias Amoore, Anastasia Chocholatá, Leonardo Fontes, Jade Ma, Sarah-Jane Potts, Doug Rao, Tanja Ribič, Oscar Skagerberg, Stan Steinbichler, and Christina Tam. In the story, the MacBentley family moves from Toronto to England when son Mac (Taylor) is offered a place at a legendary hockey academy. He’s arrogant but also a superstar player. His twin sister is Kayla (Beedie), a figure skater who’s struggling now that she’s been separated from her skating partner. Kayla and Mac both make magic on the ice, but their approaches are poles apart.

The 10-episode first season of Zero Chill was filmed in Sheffield, UK, and was produced by Lime Pictures for Netflix. The season was released on Netflix on March 15th.

According to Deadline, a Lime spokeswoman said: “There are currently no plans for a second series of Zero Chill. We are very proud of the show we made and its global success. Sheffield was a wonderful place to film in and we hope to return to the city with future projects.”

What do you think? Did you watch the first season of Zero Chill on Netflix? Are you disappointed that there won’t be a second season?

