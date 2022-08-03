First Kill: Cancelled by Netflix; No Season Two for Teen Vampire Drama Series

Another Netflix series’ chances of seeing a second season have been staked. The streaming service has cancelled its First Kill TV show after one season of eight episodes.

A supernatural teen drama series, the First Kill TV show was created by Victoria Schwab and is based on her short story of the same name. It stars Imani Lewis, Sarah Catherine Hook, Elizabeth Mitchell, Will Swenson, Aubion Wise, Jason Robert Moore, Gracie Dzienny, Dylan McNamara, Dominic Goodman, Phillip Mullings Jr., MK xyz, Jonas Dylan Allen, and Roberto Mendez. The story revolves around Juliette (Hook), a teenage vampire about to make her first kill so that she can take her place among a powerful vampire family. She sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Lewis). However, much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter and comes from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for.

The series launched on June 10th and garnered mediocre reviews from both critics and viewers, per Rotten Tomatoes. First Kill landed at #7 on Netflix’s Top 10 for English-language TV series after its first three days of release. The show peaked at #3 on the list with a full week of release data and spent another week on the list before dropping off. First Kill reportedly attracted more than 100 million hours of viewing within the first 28 days.

Despite that performance, the streaming service has cancelled the show. According to Deadline, the series didn’t have the staying power of other Netflix hit shows and didn’t meet the streamer’s thresholds for viewership and completion of episodes.

The decision to cancel or renew a Netflix show is typically made within a month or so of a season’s release. Based on the behavior of subscribers who watched the first season, the streamer execs likely felt that interest in a second season would be too low to justify its production costs.

