Heartstopper: Seasons Two & Three; Netflix Gives LGBTQ+ Teen Drama Double Renewal

Charlie and Nick are sticking around. Netflix has renewed the Heartstopper TV series for two more years — seasons two and three.

A British teen romantic comedy-drama series, Heartstopper is based on graphic novels by the show’s writer, Alice Oseman. The series stars Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Sebastian Croft, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Fisayo Akinade, Chetna Pandya, Stephen Fry, and Olivia Colman. The story follows the life of Charlie Spring (Locke), a gay student who falls in love with his friend and classmate Nick Nelson (Connor). The show also follows the lives of their friends Tao (Gao), Elle (Finney), Tara (Brown), Darcy (Edgell), and Isaac (Donovan).

Heartstopper debuted on the streaming service on April 22nd with eight episodes. Within two days, the coming-of-age drama was on Netflix’s Top 10 list for English language series with 14.55M hours viewed. The series has remained on the streamer’s Top 10 list. On Rotten Tomatoes, critics have given the show a rare 100% rating and viewers have given a 98% rating to the show.

Netflix broke the news of the double renewal via social media. There’s no word yet on when viewers can expect to see new episodes.

