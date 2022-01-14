Gentefied: Cancelled by Netflix; No Season Three for Comedy-Drama Series

It looks like the cousins are out of business. Netflix has decided to cancel the Gentefied TV series so, there won’t be a third season.

A family comedy-drama series, the Gentefied TV show was created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez. It stars Joaquín Cosío, J.J. Soria, Karrie Martin Lachney, Carlos Santos, Annie Gonzalez, Karrie Martin Lachney, Julissa Calderon, Melinna Bobadilla, Manuel Uriza, Ivana Rojas, and Clarissa Thibeaux. The story follows three Mexican-American cousins — Erik (Soria), Ana (Lachney), and Chris (Santos) — and their struggle to chase the American Dream, even while that same dream threatens the things they hold most dear: their neighborhood, their immigrant grandfather (Cosio) and “Mama Fina’s”, the family taco shop.

The first season of eight episodes debuted in February 2020 and it immediately landed on Netflix’s most popular series list. Gentefied was renewed for a second season in April of 2021 and the 10-episode season was released in November 2021. The second season didn’t land on the streamer’s top 10 list and that, along with costs and lack of critical acclaim, likely played a role in the series’ cancellation.

