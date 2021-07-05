Bonding: Cancelled at Netflix; No Season Three for Dark Comedy Series

Tiff will have to look for other work. Netflix has cancelled Bonding so, there won’t be a third season.

A dark sex comedy, Bonding follows a New York City grad student named Tiff (Zoe Levin) who moonlights as a dominatrix and enlists her gay BFF (Brendan Scannell) from high school to be her assistant. The show also stars Micah Stock. Theo Stockman, and Nana Mensah.

The series launched in April 2019 with a seven-episode season. Bonding was then renewed for a second season of eight episodes and those were released in January of this year.

Bonding is said to be loosely based on the personal experience of series creator and director Rightor Doyle. While there won’t be a third season of the show, Deadline reports that Netflix has closed a development deal with Doyle so he’ll likely be producing new content for the streamer.

The streaming service has also dropped comedies Country Comfort, The Crew, and Mr. Iglesias.

