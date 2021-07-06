Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Country Comfort: Cancelled by Netflix; No Season Two for Katharine McPhee and Eddie Cibrian Sitcom

by Trevor Kimball,

Country Comfort TV show on Netflix: canceled, no season 2

(Netflix)

Bailey’s music career has been cut short again. Netflix has cancelled Country Comfort so, there won’t be a second season of this multi-camera comedy series.

Created by Caryn Lucas, Country Comfort stars Katharine McPhee, Eddie Cibrian, Ricardo Hurtado, Jamie Martin Mann, Pyper Braun, Shiloh Verrico, and Griffin McIntyre, with Eric Balfour and Janet Varney in recurring roles. When her career and personal life get derailed, an aspiring young country singer named Bailey (McPhee) takes a job as a nanny for a rugged cowboy named Beau (Cibrian) and his five children. With a never-give up attitude and loads of Southern charm, the newbie-nanny is able to navigate the family dynamics and be the mother figure they’ve been missing. To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she’s been missing in this musically talented family who help get her back on the road to stardom.

The series launched in March of this year with a first season of 10 half-hour episodes. There won’t be any more. The streaming service has also dropped comedies Bonding, The Crew, and Mr. Iglesias.

Check out our status sheets to track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.
What do you think? Did you enjoy this Netflix series? Are you disappointed that Country Comfort has been cancelled and won’t be returning for a second year?

Check out our status sheets to track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x