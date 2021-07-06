The Crew: Cancelled at Netflix; Kevin James Comedy Not Returning for a Second Season

The race is over for Kevin and his garage team. Netflix has cancelled The Crew so, there won’t be a second season for this multi-camera comedy series.

Created by showrunner Jeff Lowell and directed by Andy Fickman, The Crew stars Kevin James, Jillian Mueller, Freddie Stroma, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Ahdoot, and Sarah Stiles. In the comedy, crew chief Kevin Gibson (James) runs a NASCAR garage. When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his Stanford-educated daughter, Catherine Spencer (Mueller), Kevin finds himself at odds with the tech-reliant millennials she starts bringing in to modernize the team.

The series launched in February of this year with 10 half-hour episodes. There won’t be a second season for The Crew but Netflix has reportedly made a deal with James to develop a single-camera comedy series that he will star in and produce.

The streaming service has also dropped comedies Bonding, Country Comfort, and Mr. Iglesias.

