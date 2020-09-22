Vulture Watch

Are the Gelfling safe? Has The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Netflix? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A Netflix fantasy drama and prequel to Jim Henson’s 1982 feature film, the large voice cast for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance includes: Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Lena Headey, Hannah John-Kamen, Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, Benedict Wong, Awkwafina, Sigourney Weaver, and Donna Kimball.

Weaver narrates the action-adventure, which centers on centers on three Gelfling named Rian (Eggerton), Brea (Dinnean), and Deet (Emmanuel). When the series opens, the world of the Thra is dying. At the heart of Thra is the Crystal of Truth which contains ineffable power. After the evil Skeksis damage it, illness infects the land. Rian, Brea, and Deet discover the secret of Skeksis power and inspire the people to rebel against the forces of Emperor skekSo (Issaacs), the brutal ruler of Thra.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has been cancelled, so there will not be a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance for season two. Netflix likes to give its shows time to catch on, but they no longer prolong the inevitable and avoid cancellation. These days, a series is lucky to get past season three. The good news is, they usually make their decision to renew within a month or so, and if they do pick it up, we should hear within a couple of months of the series premiere. Until we know more, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and press releases and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance cancellation or renewal alerts.

9/22/20 update: Netflix has canceled The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.



The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore other TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Netflix cancelled this TV series, instead?