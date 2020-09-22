Are the Gelfling fighting the good fight during the first season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is cancelled or renewed for season two. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance season one episodes. We invite you to rate them for us here. Status Update Below.

A Netflix fantasy drama and prequel to the 1982 Jim Henson feature film, the large voice cast for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance includes: Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Lena Headey, Hannah John-Kamen, Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, Benedict Wong, Awkwafina, Sigourney Weaver, and Donna Kimball.

Weaver narrates the action-adventure, which centers on centers on three Gelfling named Rian (Eggerton), Brea (Dinnean), and Deet (Emmanuel). When the series opens, the world of the Thra is dying. At the heart of Thra is the Crystal of Truth which contains ineffable power. After the evil Skeksis damage it, illness infects the land. Rian, Brea, and Deet discover the secret of Skeksis power and inspire the people to rebel against the forces of Emperor skekSo (Issaacs), the brutal ruler of Thra.





9/22/20 update: Netflix has canceled The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.