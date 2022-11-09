The Imperfects: Cancelled by Netflix; Sci-Fi Series Not Getting Second Season

There won’t be a second season for this “coming of rage” series. The Imperfects has been cancelled by Netflix.

A sci-fi series created by Dennis Heaton and Shelley Eriksen, The Imperfects TV show stars Italia Ricci, Iñaki Godoy, Morgan Taylor Campbell, Rhianna Jagpal, and Rhys Nicholson. In the story, three twenty-somethings from Seattle — scientist Abbi (Jagpal), comic artist Juan (Godoy), and singer Tilda (Campbell) — were turned into monsters against their will by evil scientists. Now, they’re on the hunt for the responsible madman, Dr. Alex Sarkov (Nicholson), in hopes of reversing the side effects. They’re joined on their quest by scientist Dr. Sydney Burke (Ricci).

The Imperfects launched on September 8th with 10 episodes. It debuted at third place on Netflix’s Weekly Top 10 for English-language series. The drama spent a total of three weeks on the list, but the streamer apparently wanted more since the show has been cancelled. Renewal decisions are said to be based on balancing production costs with viewership.

What do you think? Did you watch The Imperfects TV series on Netflix? Are you disappointed that this show has been canceled and won’t see a second season?

