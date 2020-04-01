Menu

V Wars: Season Two? Has the Netflix Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

The Television Vulture is watching the V Wars TV show on NetflixCan Luther find a solution? Has the V Wars TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Netflix? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of V Wars, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

Steaming on the Netflix subscription service, V Wars stars Ian Somerhalder, Adrian Holmes, Kyle Harrison Breitkopf, Peter Outerbridge, Michael Greyeyes, Jacky Lai, and Kimberly-Sue Murray. Based on the 2012 comic book series by Jonathan Maberry and Alan Robinson, the show follows the story of scientist Dr. Luther Swann (Somerhalder) whose best friend, Michael Fayne (Holmes), is infected by a mysterious disease. It transforms him into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans.
 

As of April 1, 2020, V Wars has been cancelled so there won’t be a second season. Could it be revived someday?
 
Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew V Wars for season two. Since Netflix isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Generally speaking, Netflix TV shows which are going to be renewed are usually picked up within a month or so of the series or season premiere. For now, I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on V Wars cancellation or renewal news.

What do you think? Do you hope the V Wars TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Netflix cancelled this TV series, instead?



Chassy
Chassy

Love this show watched it in 2 days. Please make a second season!!!!

March 31, 2020 10:57 pm
