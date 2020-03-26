Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, Messiah stars Mehdi Dehbi, Tomer Sisley, Michelle Monaghan, John Ortiz, Melinda Page Hamilton, Stefania LaVie Owen, Jane Adams, Sayyid El Alami, Fares Landoulsi, and Wil Traval. The show chronicles the modern world’s reaction to a man who first appears in the Middle East. Al-Massih (Dehbi) creates a groundswell of international followers around him when he claims to be the eschatological return of ‘Isa (Jesus). Has he been sent by God or, is he a dangerous fraud who’s bent on dismantling the world’s geopolitical order?.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 26, 2020, Messiah has been cancelled so there will not be a second season. Could it be revived someday?

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Messiah for season two. Since Netflix isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in and stories that need telling, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Generally speaking, Netflix TV shows which are going to be renewed are usually picked up within a month or so of the series or season premiere. My sense is that this may be a one-and-done season series but the door has been left open for more. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Messiah cancellation or renewal news.

3/26 update: Netflix has cancelled Messiah, so there won’t be a second season.



What do you think? Were you hoping the Messiah TV show would be renewed for a second season? Are you sorry that Netflix cancelled this series instead?