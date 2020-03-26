Network: Netflix

Episodes: 10 (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: January 1, 2020 — January 1, 2020

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Mehdi Dehbi, Tomer Sisley, Michelle Monaghan, John Ortiz, Melinda Page Hamilton, Stefania LaVie Owen, Jane Adams, Sayyid El Alami, Fares Landoulsi, and Wil Traval.

TV show description:

A suspense thriller TV series, Messiah was created by Michael Petroni. The show chronicles the modern world’s reaction to a man who first appears in the Middle East. Al-Massih (Dehbi) creates a groundswell of international followers around him when he claims to be the eschatological return of ‘Isa (Jesus). Has he been sent by God or, is he a dangerous fraud who’s bent on dismantling the world’s geopolitical order?

The story unfolds from multiple points of view, including those of Eve Geller (Monaghan), a young CIA agent; an Israeli Shin Bet officer named Avrim Dahan (Sisley); Latino preacher Felix Iguero (Ortiz) and his Texan daughter, Rebecca (Owen); a refugee named Samir (Landoulsi); and the media, among others.

Series Finale:

Episode #10 — The Wages of Sin

Eva scrambles to thwart a plan designed to silence al-Masih, while breaking news causes dismay among his followers.

First aired: January 1, 2020.

What do you think? Do you like the Messiah TV show? Do you think it should have been cancelled or renewed for a second season?