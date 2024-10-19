The Agency: Showtime Releases First-Look Photos for Spy Thriller Starring Michael Fassbender and More

The Agency is headed to Showtime, and viewers are getting their first look at the spy thriller series. The cable network has released several first-look photos for the series starring Michael Fassbender and Richard Gere. Ten episodes have been ordered.

Inspired by the French drama Le Bureau des Legendes, The Agency series follows Martian (Fassbender), a covert CIA agent, who is ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. There, he finds the love of his life, and it becomes a battle between his heart and his career as they run for their lives.

Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston, John Magaro, Alex Reznik, Andrew Brooke, Harriet Sansom Harris, India Fowler, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Reza Brojerdi, Adam Nagaitis, Ambreen Razia, Bilal Hasna, David Harewood, Kurt Egyiawan, Ray BLK, Sabrina Wu and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor also star in the series.

The 2025 premiere date for The Agency will be announced later. More photos from the series are below.

