School Spirits: Season Two Teaser and Photos Released by Paramount+

School Spirits will return to Paramount+ in early 2025, and the streaming service has released new photos, a poster, and a teaser for the series. The series was renewed in June 2023, but its return was delayed due to last year’s industry strikes.

Peyton List, Kristian Flores, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, and Milo Manheim star in the series, which follows a teen who helps investigate her own death.

Paramount+ revealed the following about season two of School Spirits:

“Picking up from the shocking season one finale, Maddie Nears (Peyton List) is still stuck in the afterlife, but now with the knowledge of what happened to her. She must unite her friends in the spectral and living worlds in order to reclaim her stolen life. In the just-released teaser, viewers get a glimpse into the suspense that awaits them this season.”

More photos, a poster, and the teaser trailer for season two are below. The premiere date for the season will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Paramount+ series? Do you plan to watch season two?