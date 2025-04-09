MasterChef: Season 15; FOX Officially Renews Competition Series for This Summer

MasterChef will return this summer for another season with a new twist and a new face joining Gordon Ramsay. FOX has officially renewed the cooking competition series for season 15.

This season, Tiffany Derry will join Ramsay and Joe Bastianich as the home cooks will team up into duos for the first time to compete.

FOX revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“FOX has renewed its powerhouse cooking competition series MasterChef for a 15th season with an all-new theme, MasterChef: Dynamic Duos. Award-winning chef and executive producer Gordon Ramsay will return as a host and judge alongside renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich and new judge, James Beard Award-nominee Tiffany Derry (Top Chef, Bobby’s Triple Threat, Great American Recipe), who will bring her no-nonsense point of view to the table. MasterChef: Dynamic Duos is set to premiere this summer on FOX and will stream on Hulu. “Season after season, Gordon Ramsay and his team deliver limitless creativity and always raise the competitive bar, keeping MasterChef among the top cooking shows on television, as we saw again with its impressive performance last summer,” said Michael Thorn, President, FOX Television Network. “The long-standing, collaborative partnership we enjoy with Gordon, Joe and the Endemol Shine North America team continues to bring compelling, differentiated experiences to our audience – a winning recipe we know will get even better by welcoming Tiffany’s fresh, expert perspective to the mix.” “I’m beyond excited to join MasterChef as a judge for Season 15, which is unlike any other. For me, cooking has always been about passion, precision, and heart, and I can’t wait to bring my perspective to the table alongside Gordon and Joe,” said Derry. “The season challenges home cook duos in a whole new way, and it was so fun to see them rise to the occasion. Get ready for some incredible food, tough love, and maybe even a little spice!” This season, for the first time in MasterChef history, pairs of home cooks will participate together, in hopes of becoming America’s next MasterChefs. From married and dating couples, to mothers and daughters, siblings, best friends and even divorcees – relationships are tested in some of the toughest challenges to date. Plus, to make things even more difficult, the dreaded Pressure Test makes an intimidating return. In the end, only one Dynamic Duo will be awarded the grand prize of $250,000, the MasterChef trophy and the title of MasterChefs! Last summer, MasterChef was FOX’s most watched Summer 2024 show in multiplatform viewing, delivering 4.3 million Total Viewers (P2+, L+35 thru 8/25/24 and non-Linear thru 9/1/24) and ranked as Summer’s #1 Cooking Series among Adults 18-49 and Total Viewers in Live +7 viewing.”

The premiere date for season 15 will be announced later.

