Colin from Accounts: Season Three of Australian Comedy Series Coming to Paramount+

Colin from Accounts is returning for a third season to Paramount+. The streaming service has picked up the Australian comedy series after airing the first two seasons. Season two premiered in September.

Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, Emma Harvie, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, Helen Thomson, Darren Gilshenan, Annie Maynard, Tai Hara, and Glenn Hazeldine star in the series, which follows the romance of a couple brought together by a car accident.

Paramount+ shared the following about season three:

“Paramount+ today announced that it picked up a third season of the acclaimed original comedy series COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS, exclusively for Paramount+ in the United States. Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer return to write, executive produce and star in the new season. Seasons one and two were met with critical acclaim and each continue to hold a 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “We’re very excited to bring you season three of our show,” said Brammall and Dyer. “To be honest, with the way we ended season two it would have been weird not to make a third, so here we are. We promise we won’t leave you hanging like that again. Probably.” COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS is a romantic comedy about flawed, funny people choosing each other and embracing the all-too-relatable chaos of modern life. In addition to Dyer and Brammall, the season two cast features Emma Harvie, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, Helen Thomson, Darren Gilshenan, Annie Maynard, Tai Hara and Glenn Hazeldine, along with Celeste Barber, Virginia Gay, Justin Rosniak, John Howard, Lynne Porteus and Broden Kelly.”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

