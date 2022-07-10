Network: Paramount+

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 10, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Natasha Calis, Morgan Holmstrom, Praneet Akilla, Ace “Aason” Nadjiwan, Mercedes Morris, Thomas Elms, Kheon Clarke, Rebecca Kwan, Aaron Ashmore, and Braeden Clarke.

TV show description:

A medical adventure drama series, the SkyMed TV show was created by Julie Puckrin and was inspired by the real-life experiences of her sister and brother-in-law.

The show follows the triumphs, heartbreaks, and tribulations of budding nurses and pilots as they fly air ambulances to areas in remote Northern Canada Episodes weave together intense character journeys with high-stakes medical rescues. At 20,000 feet in the air, these medical responders are challenged with relying on each other for survival.

Characters include Hayley (Calis), Bodie (Nadjwon), Crystal (Holstrom), Chopper (Akilla), Nowak (Elms), Lexi (Morris), Tristan (Kheon Clarke), and Jeremy (Braeden Clarke). They’re all in over their heads, and on their own, with no one to rely on but each other.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

