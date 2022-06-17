SkyMed: Paramount+ Sets Premiere for Air Ambulance Medical Drama Series

The Canadian drama SkyMed is coming to Paramount+ and CBC on July 10th. Starring Natasha Calis, Ace “Aason” Nadjiwon, Morgan Holmstrom, Praneet Akilla, Thomas Elms, Mercedes Morris, Kheon Clarke, and Braeden Clarke, the medical drama follows the lives of the nurses and pilots of an air ambulance crew in Northern Canada.

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced all nine episodes of the new medical drama series SKYMED will be available to stream exclusively on the service in the U.S., beginning Sunday, July 10. SKYMED follows the triumphs, heartbreaks and tribulations of budding nurses and pilots flying air ambulances in remote Northern Canada. Weaving together intense character journeys with high-stakes medical rescues, a diverse cast of young medical responders must rely on each other for survival at 20,000 feet in the air. The series stars Natasha Calis (“Nurses”) as Hayley, Ace “Aason” Nadjiwon (“Batwoman”) as Bodie, Morgan Holmstrom (“Siberia”) as Crystal, Praneet Akilla (NANCY DREW) as Chopper, Thomas Elms (“The Order”) as Nowak, Mercedes Morris (“Between”) as Lexi, Kheon Clarke (RIVERDALE) as Tristan, and Braeden Clarke (“Outlander”) as Jeremy.”

