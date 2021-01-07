Network: CBS All Access

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 7, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Michael Chiklis, Adriana Paz, Kristyan Ferrer, Octavio Pisano, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams and Julio Cedillo with Mark Feuerstein, Kelli Williams, Daniel Mora, Emy Mena, George Pullar, Amy Forsyth, Ross Phillips, Romina D’Ugo, Bobby Daniel Rodriguez, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Jose Pablo Cantillo and Drew Powell in recurring roles.

TV show description:

A drama series, the Coyote TV show tells the story of Ben Clemens (Chiklis). After 32 years as a border patrol agent, he’s forced to work for the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of America.

Now exposed to life on the other side of the wall, Ben starts to question his black and white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties.

Other characters include Silvia (Paz), the proprietor of the local taqueria; Chayo (Ferrer), a member of the Cartel and has a very personal ax to grind; Sultan (Pisano), a member of the Cartel and a second-generation Mexican American who has fled to Mexico; Holly Vincent (McWilliams), a smart, savvy, and streetwise HSI Agent; Neto (Cedillo), a seasoned, local cop in a small Mexico town.

There’s also Frank Kerr (Feuerstein), a successful psychologist who’s married to Ben’s ex-wife, Jill (Williams); Kate (Forsyth), Ben and Jill’s 23-year-old daughter; Mazo Zamora (Mora), the older brother of a cartel boss and in a power struggle for control over the family business; Maria Elena Flores (Mena), a pregnant teenager who finds herself in some trouble; Garrett Cox (Pullar), Ben’s mentee; Jack Conway (Philips), a castaway ex-pat; Esme Gallo (D’Ugo), an artist in Mexico; Paloma Zamora (Cordova-Buckley), a politically connected socialite connected to the cartel; HSI Agent Lugo Peralta (Rodriguez); Javi Lopez (Cantillo), Ben’s former partner and best friend; and Joe Don Walker (Powell), the chief agent at the border patrol office.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

