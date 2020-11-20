Coyote: Michael Chiklis Series Moves to CBS All Access, Gets Premiere Date

Coyote has a new home. The series, which stars Michael Chiklis, is now going to air on CBS All Access. The series was originally set for Paramount Network. Now, fans will be able to see the series in its entirety on January 7. The series follows Ben Clemens (Chiklis) as he goes from working as a border patrol agent stopping people from crossing the border to working with them instead.

CBS All Access revealed more about Coyote in a press release. Check that out below.

“CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today released the official trailer for the series, and announced all six episodes of the scripted drama series COYOTE, starring Emmy® Award-winner Michael Chiklis, Juan Pablo Raba and Adriana Paz, will be available to stream exclusively on the service beginning Thursday, Jan. 7. COYOTE is the story of Ben Clemens (Chiklis), who after 32 years as a border patrol agent is forced to work for the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of America. Now exposed to life on the other side of the wall, Ben will start to question his black and white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties. In addition to Michael Chiklis and Juan Pablo Raba, who plays Juan Diego “El Catrin” Zamora, the head of a small family cartel in Mexico, the series also stars Adriana Paz, Kristyan Ferrer, Octavio Pisano, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Julio Cedillo and introducing Emy Mena. Emmy® Award-winning executive producer Michelle MacLaren (Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad) directed the series premiere and second episode and serves as an executive producer on the series. David Graziano (American Gods, Southland) serves as showrunner. Co-creators Graziano, Michael Carnes and Josh Gilbert (Mr. Woodcock) also serve as executive producers and writers on the series. Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg (The Umbrella Academy), Rebecca Hobbs of MacLaren Entertainment, and Michael Chiklis also serve as executive producers.”

Check out a trailer for Coyote below.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out Coyote on CBS All Access in January?