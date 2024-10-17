Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21; Sophia Bush (Good Sam) Joins ABC Medical Drama

Sophia Bush is putting on her scrubs again but for a new hospital. The actress has landed a significant recurring role as a trauma surgeon in the 21st season of Grey’s Anatomy on ABC. Bush previously starred in the medical drama Good Sam for one season before CBS cancelled it. She is also known for her roles on One Tree Hill and Chicago PD.

Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Kim Raver, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Niko Terho, and Jason George star in the Grey’s Anatomy medical drama which follows the surgical staff at the fictional Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle.

According to Deadline, Bush will play “Dr. Cass Beckman, an amiable, fun and a little messy around the edges trauma surgeon at Seattle Presbyterian whose husband David Beckman is a cardiothoracic surgeon at Grey Sloan.” It’s unknown if the David role has been cast yet or how big the part will be.

Scott Speedman, Natalie Morales, and series director/executive producer Debbie Allen will also return this season in recurring roles.

Her first episode will air on November 7th. Grey’s Anatomy airs on Thursday nights on ABC.

