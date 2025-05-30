Laid: Cancelled; No Season Two for Peacock Romantic Comedy Series

Laid will not be returning for a second season. Peacock has canceled the series after just one season, as it failed to rank on the ratings charts. The series premiered on the streaming service in December.

Stephanie Hsu, Zosia Mamet, Michael Angarano, and Tommy Martinez. Andre Hyland, David Denman, John Early, Ettore “Big E” Ewen, Chloe Fineman, Olivia Holt, and Finneas O’Connell star in the series, which follows a woman who discovers the men she has slept with are dying one by one.

According to Deadline, the finale of Laid opened the door for a second season, with the return of her father and a continuation of the curse, which caused the deaths of her lovers. It is not known if the series will be shopped to other outlets.

What do you think? Did you watch this Peacock series? Were you hoping for a second season?