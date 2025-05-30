Hacks: Season Five May Not Be the End for the Max Comedy Series

Hacks has been renewed for a fifth season, which was always thought to be the end of the comedy series by those behind it. However, it might not end there after all.

Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Lorenza star in the Max comedy series, which follows stand-up comedienne Deborah Vance (Smart) and her writer.

Co-creator Paul W. Downs said the following about the series’ future in an interview with Variety:

“Let me tell you this. This is the thing that I think is a testament to how great our executives are, the people that we work with. We’ve been allowed to do the amount of episodes every season that the story demands. So when we get together, as much as we’ve had a master plan, there’s an episode in Season 3 where Deborah gets an honorary degree from her alma mater. That was something we thought about Season 1, and it ended up being something that, based on how we mapped it out, happened in Season 3. We are now breaking up Season 5, and we have to see how many episodes it will take us to get to where we know we’re going to go. The final scene of the final episode has been in our minds since 2015, and we’re excited to get there. But that may take more episodes than we can fit in the season. So the truth is that we don’t know. The truth is that we’ve been really lucky to be able to tell the story in the way that the writing requires, and we’re gonna do that again. And so if we can’t get to that final chapter in 10, and it might be more — we just don’t know. That’s the truth. We know where we’re going, we just don’t know how long it will take to get there.”

The premiere date for season five of Hacks will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Max series? Are you excited to see season five?