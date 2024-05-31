Hacks: Season Four Renewal Set for Max Comedy Series As Third Season Wraps

Deborah and Ava’s stories will continue. The third season of Hacks finished being released today, and Max announced that the comedy had been renewed for a fourth season.

The third season of the Hacks TV show stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder with Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Lorenza Izzo. Guest stars include Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace, and Tony Goldwyn.

Created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, the comedy series explores a dark mentorship that forms between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) and Ava Daniels (Einbinder), a down-on-her-luck comedy writer. Season three picks up a year after the end of season two, with Deborah riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles.

“We congratulate Hacks’ brilliant cast and crew, and our partners at Universal Television. Hacks is a masterfully crafted comedy delivering laughs and sharp insights about the vulnerability and joy of sharing a dream,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming. “The creative team behind this singular show is not only brilliant but also a joy to work with. We couldn’t be happier to give viewers another season with Deborah, Ava, and the rest of the Hacks family.”

Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television, added, “Hats off to Jen, Lucia, and Paul for crafting a world as compelling and poignant as it is clever and funny. We applaud our outstanding cast, who made it easy to fall in love with these flawed, hilarious, and deeply human characters, and we thank everyone at Max for a terrific partnership over the first three seasons and counting. We can’t wait to deliver more Hacks to fans around the world!”

A premiere date and additional details about the fourth season of Hacks will be announced in the future.

Cue the applause. The Max Original Series #Hacks has been renewed for Season 4! pic.twitter.com/ccaesfTk0y — Max (@StreamOnMax) May 30, 2024

