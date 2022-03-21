Hacks: Season Two; Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen, and Margaret Cho Join HBO Series



Hacks is returning for a second season and four familiar faces have been added to the cast of the HBO comedy series. Viewers will see Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen, and Margaret Cho as recurring guests on the series.

Jean Smart (above), Hannah Einbinder, and Carl Clemons-Hopkins star with Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Meg Stalter, and Rose Abdoo in supporting roles. The series follows the relationship of an aging comedienne (Smart) and a young comedy writer (Einbinder).

HBO revealed more about the additions to the cast:

“The Emmy(R)-winning and critically-acclaimed Max Original comedy series HACKS has added Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly and Ming-Na Wen as recurring guest stars and Margaret Cho as a guest star for the highly anticipated second season. Logline: The dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) continues to evolve as the two travel across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act. Newly Announced Recurring Guest Stars: Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird, The Conners). Metcalf is represented by Scott Henderson at WME. Martha Kelly (Euphoria, Marriage Story, Baskets). Kelly is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, UTA and Morris Yorn. Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Mulan). Wen is represented by Link Entertainment and Innovative Artists. Newly Announced Guest Star: Margaret Cho (The Flight Attendant, Fire Island, Good on Paper). Cho is represented by Sarah J. Martin, Scott Henderson at WME, Heidy Vaquerano at Fox Rothschild LLP and Ken Phillips Publicity Group, Inc.”

A premiere date for Hacks season two will be announced at a later time.

