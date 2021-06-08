Can these two ladies learn to work together in the first season of the Hacks TV show on HBO Max? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Hacks is cancelled or renewed for season two. HBO Max and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Hacks here. *Status update below.

An HBO Max single-camera comedy, the Hacks TV show stars Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, and Carl Clemons-Hopkins with Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Meg Stalter, and Rose Abdoo in recurring guest star roles. Created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, the series explores a dark mentorship that forms between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) and Ava Daniels (Einbinder), a down-on-her-luck comedy writer. Deborah is in danger of losing her residency while entitled Ava is desperate for a job. Their mutual manager, Jimmy (Downs), sets them up on a meeting — much to their mutual chagrin.



*6/8/2021 update: HBO Max has renewed the Hacks TV show for a second season.