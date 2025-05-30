The Terminal List: Dark Wolf: Prime Video Releases Premiere Date and Photos for Prequel Series

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf has its premiere date. The prequel to The Terminal List will arrive in August. Prime Video released several first-look photos to tease the new action series.

Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt, and Jared Shaw star in this series, which shows the early days of Kitsch’s Ben Edwards. Tom Hopper, Robert Wisdom, Luke Hemsworth, Dar Salim, Rona-Lee Shimon, and Shiraz Tzarfati also appear in the series inspired by the Jack Carr novel.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video released first-look images and the premiere date for the highly anticipated new action-drama series, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. The series will premiere the first three episodes on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. New episodes will follow weekly, leading up to the season finale on Wednesday, September 24. Co-created by The New York Times bestselling author of The Terminal List, Jack Carr, and Season One creator-showrunner David DiGilio, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series with an origin story that follows “Ben Edwards” (Taylor Kitsch) throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations. The series is an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it. It also features Chris Pratt reprising his role as “James Reece.” As with Season One of the runaway hit The Terminal List, authenticity is a core pillar of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf – from the depiction of military operations and intelligence work to the emotional and psychological realities of service. With military veterans contributing as writers, actors, on-set technical advisors, and executive producers, the series is committed to portraying the mindset, brotherhood, and moral complexity of Special Operations with respect and realism. Additional cast for the series include Tom Hopper as “Raife Haistings,” Robert Wisdom as “Jed Haverford,” Luke Hemsworth as “Jules Landry,” Dar Salim as “Mohammed Farooq,” Rona-Lee Shimon as “Eliza Perash,” Shiraz Tzarfati as “Tal Varon,” Jared Shaw as “Ernest ‘Boozer’ Vickers,” and more. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is executive produced by Taylor Kitsch alongside Chris Pratt through Indivisible Productions, writer and showrunner David DiGilio, author Jack Carr, Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick through Hill District Media, former Army Ranger and writer Max Adams, and former Navy SEAL, writer, and technical advisor Jared Shaw, as well as Emmy-winning (Shōgun) pilot director Frederick E.O. Toye. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and MRC/Civic Center Media.”

More photos for the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Prime Video series when it arrives in August?