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Sterling Point: Prime Video Releases Premiere Date and Photos for Coming-of-Age Drama Series

by Regina Avalos,

Sterling Point TV Show on Prime Video: canceled or renewed?

(Prime Video)

Sterling Point is coming soon. Prime Video announced the premiere date for the new drama with the release of two first-look photos. The series is created by Megan Park and stars Ella Rubin, Keen Ruffalo, and Jay Duplass.

Prime Video shared the following about the upcoming series:

Sterling Point is a heartfelt, coming-of-age drama led by 17-year-old Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin). Raised in New York City with her twin brother (Keen Ruffalo) and loving adoptive father (Jay Duplass), Annie’s life takes a turn when she inherits her mysterious grandfather’s island in Canada. There, she finds new friends, budding romances and untold family secrets. The cast also includes Amélie Elisabeth Hoeferle, Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Bo Bragason, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Mabel Strachan, Elle-Maija Talifeathers, and Missi Pyle.”

The series arrives on August 5th.

Sterling Point TV Show on Prime Video: canceled or renewed?

(Prime Video)

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Prime Video series this summer?


Canceled and renewed TV show

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