Dad’s House: Netflix Announces New Adult Animated Comedy Series

Dad’s House is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has announced the new adult animated comedy from Michael Cusack, Dario Russo, and David Ashby. They will also serve as the voice cast for the series alongside Felicity Ward.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“In small-town suburban Australia, thirteen year old child of divorce, Sean, spends every second weekend with his laidback, but well meaning dad, Ian. Cramming quality dad-time into a single weekend is already a tall order – but Ian has a remarkable gift for making it so much harder than it needs to be.”

The series’ premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Netflix series?