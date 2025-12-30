The Hunting Wives: Season Two; John Stamos, Cam Gigandet, and Dale Dickey Join Netflix Series

The Hunting Wives is adding to its cast for season two. According to Variety, John Stamos, Cam Gigandet, and Dale Dickey will appear in the Netflix series created by Rebecca Cutter.

It was revealed that Stamos will play Chase Brylan, while Dickey plays Zelda Moffitt and Gigandet plays Gentle John Moffitt, but no other details about their characters were revealed.

Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Jaime Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Karen Rodriguez, Hunter Emery, and Branton Box star in the series inspired by the May Cobb novel.

Eight episodes were ordered for season two of The Hunting Wives, with a premiere date not yet set. The date will be announced later.

