Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair; Hulu Unveils Premiere Date, Teaser & Key Art for Sequel Series

Get ready for the return of Malcolm in the Middle. Hulu has announced the premiere date for Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair alongside a teaser and key art. The sequel series will arrive in April. The original series aired on FOX.

Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson, and Justin Berfield are returning from the original series for the sequel series. Caleb Ellsworth-Clark, Anthony Timpano, Vaughan Murrae, Keeley Karsten, and Kiana Madeira will also star in the series.

Hulu shared the following about the series’ plot:

“After shielding himself and his daughter from his family for over a decade, Malcolm is dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party.”

The four-episode limited series will arrive on April 10th. The teaser and key art for the series are below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on Hulu when it arrives?