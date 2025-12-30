The Last of Us: Season Three Re-Casting Revealed for HBO Series

The Last of Us will return for a third season, but it will be without one of its Fireflies. According to Deadline, the role played by Danny Ramirez during season two is being recast due to scheduling conflicts.

Ramirez played Manny Alvarez alongside Kaitlyn Dever. During season three, viewers will see the three days from the Fireflies’ perspective.

Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Isabela Merced, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, and Jeffrey Wright star in the HBO series based on the PlayStation video game series from Naughty Dog.

Craig Mazin said the following about season three of The Last of Us when season two ended:

“We haven’t seen the last of Kaitlyn Dever, and we haven’t seen the last of Bella Ramsey, and we haven’t seen the last of Isabela Merced, and we haven’t seen the last of a lot of people who are currently dead in the story.”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later. It is expected to arrive in 2027.

