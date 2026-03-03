Palm Royale: Cancelled by Apple TV; No Season Three for Kristen Wiig Comedy Series

Palm Royale will not be returning for a third season. Apple TV has canceled the comedy series after two seasons on the streaming service. Season two arrived in November.

Kristen Wiig, Laura Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy, and Kaia Gerber star in the series set in the 1960s in Palm Beach’s high society as a woman tries to become a part of it. Palm Royale is loosely based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie.

According to Deadline, the Apple TV series could have continued for a third season, but the season two finale gave a conclusion to the series.

