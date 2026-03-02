Best Medicine: Season Two Renewal Announced for FOX Medical Drama Series

Dr. Best is staying put in Maine during the 2026-27 TV season. FOX has renewed the Best Medicine series for a second year of 12 episodes. The first season of 13 episodes is currently airing.

A medical comedy drama series, the Best Medicine TV show is based on the UK’s long-running Doc Martin series. Josh Charles, Abigail Spencer, Josh Segarra, Cree, and Annie Potts star, while Stephen Spinella, Jason Veasey, Carter Shimp, John DiMaggio, Clea Lewis, Didi Conn, Cindy De La Cruz, Wattson, and Doc Martin star Martin Clunes recur. In the story, Dr. Martin Best (Charles) is a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in Port Wenn, Maine, a quaint fishing village, where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin’s blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, and he quickly alienates the town, even though he’s all they’ve got. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he’s really just desperate to be left the alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds and fantasies. What the locals don’t know is that Martin’s terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and childhood trauma that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Airing primarily on Tuesday nights, the first season of Best Medicine is averaging a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.22 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM and fast affiliate data). It’s currently the most-watched series of the season on FOX. Eight of the 13 episodes have aired thus far.

“Best Medicine quickly became a breakout for us this season, blending sharp humor with real heart,” said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network. “Liz Tuccillo brings a distinctive creative voice to the series, and Josh Charles leads an exceptional cast that audiences have embraced. We, along with Propogate, are excited to build on that momentum in season two.”

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching the Best Medicine series? Are you glad this show has been renewed for a second season on FOX?

