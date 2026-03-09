Ted: Season Three? Seth MacFarlane Talks About the Future of the Peacock Comedy Series

Ted premiered its second season Peacock last week, and viewers wondering about the possibility of a third season have some news on that front straight from the man behind the series.

Seth MacFarlane spoke about the possibility of a third season, and it isn’t likely. According to Deadline, he said the following:

“What I kept hearing [from Peacock and Universal] was, ‘Listen, the show is really expensive to produce and there’s no way to do it at a lower cost.’ So I said, ‘All right, I hear you loud and clear.’ So I wrote the last scene with Max [Burkholder] walking into a gym, presumably coming out as Mark Wahlberg in the first Ted film. So [showrunners] Brad Walsh and Paul Corrigan and I kind of painted ourselves into a corner. Is there a way to do it? There’s always a way to do anything. But at the moment, it might take some narrative acrobatics. There’s no plan that I’ve heard of at the moment to do Season 3.”

There is more from the world of Ted coming to the small screen though. An animated series will be released later this year.

