25 Words or Less: Season Eight Renewal Set as Syndicated Game Show Production Moves

25 Words or Less is returning for another season. The syndicated game show has been renewed for an eighth season, but it will have a new production home.

According to Buzzer Blog, the series is moving its production from Atlanta to Jersey City for season eight. The series is now seeking contestants in New York City and the surrounding area.

It was also revealed that the series will continue to air live episodes, but it isn’t known how many live episodes are planned for season eight.

The premiere date for season eight will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you watch this game show? Will you watch season eight?