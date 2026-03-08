Baywatch: Additional Casting Announced for FOX’s Sequel Lifeguard Drama Series

The Baywatch sequel series has added three more to its cast. Hassie Harrison, Thaddeus LaGrone, and Jessica Belkin will join the previously cast Stephen Amell and returning David Chokachi. FOX has given the series a 12-episode order for next season.

Deadline revealed that Belkin will play “the biological daughter of Baywatch captain Hobie Buchannon (Amell) — the child he never knew. She leaves her complicated home life in Galveston and shows up on her father’s doorstep with one goal: to earn her place as a Baywatch lifeguard. Fearless, passionate, and occasionally reckless, Charlie has all the makings of a Buchannon legend. She has a lot to learn, however, and the father she never met might be exactly the mentor she’s always needed.”

As for Hassie Harrison, another Deadline report revealed that she will play “Nat, a former foster kid turned Olympic athlete who is the gold standard when it comes to lifeguarding. Brilliant, driven, and fiercely loyal, she’s the right hand and closest friend of protagonist Hobie Buchannon (Stephen Amell). Nat holds everyone to the same high standards she has for herself, which sometimes gets in the way of her relationships on and off the beach.”

The final addition, Thaddeus LaGrone, will play “Brad, who served two tours in an elite division of the Marines before returning home to Venice Beach to care for his ailing father. Brad is fearless and incredibly strong, a one-man rescue machine. His challenge on Baywatch is that lifeguarding isn’t about working alone-it’s a group effort where asking for help is a strength, not a weakness. It’s a lesson Brad will have to learn the hard way with the help of his Baywatch Family.”

The premiere date for the new Baywatch series will be announced later.

