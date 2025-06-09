Prison Break: Supporting Cast Revealed for Pilot of Offshoot Series

The Prison Break revival pilot has found its supporting cast. According to Deadline, Ray McKinnon, Margo Martindale, Donal Logue, Lili Taylor, and Sylvester Powell have been added to the cast of the potential series.

The following was revealed about their roles:

“McKinnon will play Joe Dahl, a private detective investigating a decade-old murder. Martindale will play Jessica Strand, the Warden of one of the deadliest prisons in America. Logue will play Holt Keane, a father grieving the loss of his family. Taylor will play Carole Mullen, a mother committed to finding the truth. Powell will play Maze, an inmate and the younger brother of Red (Myles Bullock).”

While set in the same universe as the original Prison Break series, the new series will be its own thing, according to creator Elgin James. The series will air on Hulu if it is made. Emily Browning, Priscilla Delgado, Lukas Gage, Drake Rodger, Clayton Cardenas, JR Bourne, Myles Bullock, and Georgie Flores will star.

What do you think? Are you hoping this Prison Break revival is made?